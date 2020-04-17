HOUSTON — The curtain will rise again on all of the great stages in Houston. Dan Knechtges, artistic director of Theatre Under The Stars, talked with Deborah Duncan about the importance of supporting local arts organizations.

Theatre Under The Stars produces the majority of it's shows right here in Houston and employs people who live in our community. The organization employed over one thousand artists, musicians, stagehands, costumers, teachers, designers and administrative staff last year.

In addition to producing six great shows each year, TUTS supports the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre; The River, for those with different abilities; a community engagement program, TUTS Public Works; and the Tommy Tune Awards for high school musical theatre students.

Theatre Under The Stars has an exciting new season lined up for you to be a part of: a pre-Broadway revival of 1776, directed by Diane Paulus; the rock concert of a show, Rock of Ages, featuring favorite hits from the 80's; Disney's The Little Mermaid, a wonderful show all families can enjoy; the beautiful Rodgers and Hammerstein classic South Pacific; Sister Act, starring Simone Gundy from "The Voice"; and the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away.

Subscriptions are currently on sale for this new season. To subscribe to the 2020/2021 season of Theatre Under The Stars, visit TUTS.com/subscribe.

For more information on Theatre Under The Stars and the programs they support, log on to TUTS.com.