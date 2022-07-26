HOUSTON — Find Maria Provenzano and her book "Everyday Celebrations From Scratch" on FromScratchWithMaria.com
Maria Provenzano is a lifestyle enthusiast who loves inspiring others through crafting and recipes. She believes in all things homemade and encourages others to add a bit of creativity (and fun!) to each and every day. Her debut collection, "EVERYDAY CELEBRATIONS FROM SCRATCH" showcases a range of celebration ideas, crafts, and recipes for a range of occasions, perfect for family and friends.
Maria is a lover of all things crafty and is obsessed with cooking and feeding those around her. She is self-taught--and mom-taught, taking inspiration from the most imaginative, organized, detail-oriented person she knows: her mom! Her hope is to inspire others to be hands-on in their own lives.