Estate planning with The Dean Law Firm

Attorney Julia Dean discusses the importance of having a legacy and disability plan in place.

HOUSTON — Many of us are home and have been thinking about whether or not our legal documents are in order in this uncertain time: Is my will up to date? Who will take care of my kids if something happens to me?

Julia Dean, managing attorney of The Dean Law Firm, PLLC, recently talked with Deborah Duncan about the importance of having a plan in place for your estate.

Dean said, "our loved ones' well-being, as well as our own, depend on whether or not we have pre-planned our own legacy and disability plan. If we do not have a plan in place and something happens to us, the state of Texas will write your will for you and it probably won't be what you want. Many people think if they don't have a will, everything will go to a spouse first, followed by the children, but that's not necessarily the case. Often, your community property will go to the children if you have a blended family."

It's also important to have a disability plan in place, with financial and medical powers of attorney, in addition to, a living trust. If nothing is pre-determined, the process for guardianship can be very expensive and time-consuming. It may also be important to have end-of-life documents in place, such as a directive to a physician about your wishes and a do not resuscitate (DNR) order.

