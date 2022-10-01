Erika Schlick's Paleo Italian-style meatballs

Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick, shares her recipe for Paleo Italian-style meatballs

HOUSTON — For more information on Erika Schlick, visit her blog, thetrailtohealth.com

Italian Meatballs with Tomato Cream Sauce

Courtesty of: Erika Schlick

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20-25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Meatballs

1 pound Ground Beef

1 egg, beaten

½ cup fresh oregano

¼ cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

Sauce

1 (18-ounce) jar crushed tomatoes

1 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

1 teaspoon fresh basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

1. preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the beef with the egg, garlic, onion basil, oregano, tomato paste, and salt until combined.

3. Form into 1-inch balls with a meatball maker or by hand and place in a cast-iron skillet. Bake until cooked through, about 20-25 minutes.

4. While the meatballs are cooking, place a saucepan over medium heat, and combine all ingredients except for the parsley and bring to a simmer for about 5-10 minutes.

5. Turn heat off and let it cool slightly. Blend sauce by using an immersion blender to thicken.

6. Place the cast-iron skillet over medium heat and pour the sauce over and simmer for 3-5 minutes.