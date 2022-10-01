Erika Schlick's Paleo Italian-style meatballs

HOUSTON — For more information on Erika Schlick, visit her blog, thetrailtohealth.com
Italian Meatballs with Tomato Cream Sauce
Courtesty of: Erika Schlick
Servings: 4
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20-25 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Meatballs
1 pound Ground Beef
1 egg, beaten
½ cup fresh oregano
¼ cup fresh basil
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon salt
Sauce
1 (18-ounce) jar crushed tomatoes
1 cup coconut milk
1 tablespoon fresh oregano
1 teaspoon fresh basil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon salt
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish
Directions
1. preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the beef with the egg, garlic, onion basil, oregano, tomato paste, and salt until combined.
3. Form into 1-inch balls with a meatball maker or by hand and place in a cast-iron skillet. Bake until cooked through, about 20-25 minutes.
4. While the meatballs are cooking, place a saucepan over medium heat, and combine all ingredients except for the parsley and bring to a simmer for about 5-10 minutes.
5. Turn heat off and let it cool slightly. Blend sauce by using an immersion blender to thicken.
6. Place the cast-iron skillet over medium heat and pour the sauce over and simmer for 3-5 minutes.
7. Serve over zoodles or grain-free pasta like Cappello's and top with fresh chopped parsley.