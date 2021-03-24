Erika Schlick's instant pot beef tacos

Food blogger, Erika Schlick, shares her recipe for delicious instant pot beef tacos.

HOUSTON — Visit the Trail To Health for more of Erika's recipes.

Instant Pot Shredded Beef Tacos

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

________________________________________

Ingredients

TACO MEAT

1 tablespoon avocado oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 Ib. beef chuck roast or stew meat, cut into 1½ inch cubes (Order grass-fed meat from Butcher Box (discount varies) or US Wellness Meats (15% off first 2 orders) with code TRAILTOHEALTH)

FOR SERVING TACOS

6 lettuce cups or cassava flour tortillas

shredded lettuce, if using cassava flour tortillas

1 recipe Pico (below)

1 recipe Avocado Crema

sliced avocado

PICO

1½ cup tomatoes

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 lime

1 teaspoon garlic powder

salt, to taste

Directions

1. Press SAUTE on the Instant Pot and add the avocado oil. Add the garlic powder, onion powder and salt, and heat until aromatic. Stir in the cubed beef and cook until browned. (Use code TRAILTOHEALTH for $10 off)

2. Close and lock the lid and ensure the valve is in the sealing position. Press MEAT/STEW and cook for the default time.

3. Once the cooking is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. Then, release the steam by pushing the valve to the venting position. Once the steam is fully released, you can open the lid.

4. Shred the meat in the pot and strain the extra liquid.

5. To serve, divide the shredded beef between lettuce cups or cassava flour tortillas. Top with shredded lettuce (if using), Pico and Avocado Crema. Serve with sliced avocado.

FOR THE PICO

1. Dice the tomatoes and place in a bowl with the cilantro. (Code TRAIL gets you 10% off Nakano Knives)