Entrepreneur, Mignon François, shares the recipe to her success

How Mignon François turned $5 into $10 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Have you ever heard the bible phrase about mustard seed faith? That faith is what changed Mignon François' life. François was in a volatile relationship, drowning in debt, and searching the couch for coins just to buy food for a family of eight. She was literally down to their last five dollars.

François is also a testimony to the saying, "you gotta spend money, to make money."

That five dollars didn't buy the family dinner, but instead opened the door to a multi-million-dollar dessert company.