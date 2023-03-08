x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Empowering unique minds with S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities

The Houston based non-profit is committed to addressing the pressing issues facing at-risk students today.

More Videos

HOUSTON — School can be hard for every student from time to time but imagine how much harder it can be when you're an at-risk student or live with a disability.  

S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities is dedicated to encouraging, empowering, and assisting all students in achieving academic and personal success. The all-inclusive nonprofit operates as a mentorship program and scholarship resource for students. 

S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities is hosting a back-to-school event this weekend. Join the organization this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Proctor Plaza Community Park for a back-to-school celebration. The event will include scholarship giveaways, dance contests, and a pizza party. For more information, visit safediversity.org.

Before You Leave, Check This Out