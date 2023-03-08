Empowering unique minds with S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities

HOUSTON — School can be hard for every student from time to time but imagine how much harder it can be when you're an at-risk student or live with a disability.
S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities is dedicated to encouraging, empowering, and assisting all students in achieving academic and personal success. The all-inclusive nonprofit operates as a mentorship program and scholarship resource for students.
S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities is hosting a back-to-school event this weekend. Join the organization this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Proctor Plaza Community Park for a back-to-school celebration. The event will include scholarship giveaways, dance contests, and a pizza party. For more information, visit safediversity.org.