Empowering unique minds with S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities

The Houston based non-profit is committed to addressing the pressing issues facing at-risk students today.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — School can be hard for every student from time to time but imagine how much harder it can be when you're an at-risk student or live with a disability.

S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities is dedicated to encouraging, empowering, and assisting all students in achieving academic and personal success. The all-inclusive nonprofit operates as a mentorship program and scholarship resource for students.