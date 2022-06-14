x
Emancipation Park's Community Programming

Emancipation Park offers programs in the areas of education, health and wellness and economic empowerment

HOUSTON — JoAnn Johnson, the Recreation Facility Manager for Emancipation Park, joined Great Day Houston to discuss the park's community programs. 

Emancipation Park has programming dedicated to three core areas, education, health and wellness and economic empowerment.

Educational programs are geared towards adults and children. Students can take part in coding and robotics, vocal development, visual and performing arts, literacy, and cultural/historical education. 

The Emancipation Conversations Lecture Series serves the adults in the community.

Health and Wellness programming offers everything from exercise to cooking classes. 

Financial education and resources ensure community members can take control of their financial life. 

Emancipation Park is hosting their annual Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday and Sunday. The festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm both days. For free tickets, visit epconservancy.org 

KHOU 11 will be airing a special on the history of Juneteenth. 'Juneteenth: The Pursuit of Economic Equality' will air this Thursday at 7 pm. For more information, click here.