Stop by Elizabeth Cole Design to check out great new furniture and accessories and their artsy new building exterior

HOUSTON — Elizabeth Cole Design is offering 15% off any in-stock furniture or accessories for Frontline health care workers and first responders. This offer is good through June 6th.

Create a home with rooms you love to live in by stopping by their showroom at 9000 Hempstead Rd, Suite 366.

You can also give them a call at (713) 366-7900, or visit them online at ElizabethColeDesign.com.