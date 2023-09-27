Elijah Rising offers programs to help trafficking survivors thrive

HOUSTON — In 2011, a small group of people were deeply struck by the wide-spread injustice of sex trafficking filling their city. This group firmly believed that prayer was the most important and most effective response. So, a monthly meeting was organized and opened to the public. The prayer meeting grew rapidly as more and more people joined the movement. Elijah Rising was founded in 2012 in an effort to raise the awareness of local citizens. They began hosting Awareness Van Tours to inform the public of the realities of modern-day slavery and that sex trafficking is happening throughout the city.