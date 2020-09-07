HOUSTON — Elevate The Future has been helping not only teens but also their communities through helping local businesses establish a presence online and help with access to financial resources with the help of Kiva, Novaris, T-Mobile, etc.
The organization needs your help. They are looking for people who can volunteer/start chapters, sponsor events/competitions, judge at competitions, and speak at events. To help, contact them at: Moulik.Mishra@Elevatethefuture.org.
Follow them on Instagram: @etf.tx and LinkedIn: @Moulik_Mishra