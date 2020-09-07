Moulik Mishra, Global Ambassador, Texas and Georgia Head for Elevate The Future is helping teens achieve their passions in the computer science and business fields.

HOUSTON — Elevate The Future has been helping not only teens but also their communities through helping local businesses establish a presence online and help with access to financial resources with the help of Kiva, Novaris, T-Mobile, etc.

The organization needs your help. They are looking for people who can volunteer/start chapters, sponsor events/competitions, judge at competitions, and speak at events. To help, contact them at: Moulik.Mishra@Elevatethefuture.org.