The brains behind two of Houston's hottest Latin events Raul Orlando Edwards, speaks on "El Festival De La Salsa" and "Salsa y Salud!"

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Originally from Panama, Raul Orlando Edwards moved to Houston and quickly noticed the need for authentic Latin dance! Decades later, Raul is still educating others on the importance of preserving Latinx, Afro-Latino and Afro-Caribbean culture(s).

Ready to get your groove on? Join Raul this Sunday, September 25 for El Festival De La Salsa! Tickets can be purchased by clicking here!