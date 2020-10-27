x
Marvin Pierre, Executive Director for the organization, is transforming the lives of youth from ages 16 - 24.

HOUSTON — Eight Million Stories is helping young people with skills training, employment and education.

Over the past few months they have worked to help support our with rental assistance, food and housing. Many of their students and families are struggling to make ends meet and the organization is doing its best to be of support financially and emotionally. The community can support their efforts by giving donations for food via gift cards or helping to sponsor a family that is in need. For more information, contact the organization at: eightmillionstories.org 

Physical Address: 3015 N MacGregor Way Houston, TX  77004 

Mailing Address: Eight Million Stories, Inc. PO Box 10557 Houston, TX 77206