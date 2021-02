Comedian and actress Edi Patterson stars in a virtual one-woman improv show Tuesday, March 2 at 9pm

HOUSTON — The Groundlings presents "One! With Edi Patterson" Tuesday night, March 2 at 9pm. One Actor. One Act. Completely Improvised.

You can join in on the fun as part of the virtual audience by securing tickets for only $10 at groundlings.com/shows/one

You can follow Edi Patterson on Instagram at instagram.com/edipattersonhi