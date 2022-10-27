Edgar Medina's artwork is a fusion of his two cultures

Contemporary Abstract Artist, Edgar Medina, shares where his passion for art comes from, and gives us a look at his latest artwork.

HOUSTON — Ever since Edgar Medina was a child, he was a creative person in love with color. At the time, Edgar's parents kept him indoors because of his health conditions. However, they fostered his creativity with coloring books and watercolor paints, and an artist was born.

About 25 years ago, Edgar moved to the United States from his hometown in Tamaulipas, Mexico. In school, his art teacher took him under her wing and fueled his passion for creating art.

Edgar describes his artwork as a fusion of his two cultures: the colorful and bold reflect his lively Latin American heritage, and the contemporary influences of American artistry are also part of his work.

As an immigrant, a person of color, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, he believes it's very important for kids to have someone to look up to that looks like them, and he hopes he can be that role model.

To learn more about Edgar Medina, log on to medinaedgar.com or follow him on Instagram @edgarmedinastudio.

