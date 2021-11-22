Great Day Houston
Eating those holiday treats might not be as bad as we thought for our skin
Ulli Haslacher explains how how you can have your cake and eat it too when it comes to great skin, plus the importance of Climate Smart Skincare
HOUSTON — To order Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare, log on to PourMoiSkincare.com/Houston or call 909-243-1456.
Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare has a limited-time special offer:
Get the WOW 5-piece Gift Set for $69. This normally retails for $169.
This offer is good through December 31.