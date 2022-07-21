Eat Your Water: Check out these hydrating foods to help boost your water intake

Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Krystal Hammett shares some water-rich foods to help you stay healthy and hydrated

HOUSTON — With these triple-digit heat days, it's important for us to stay hydrated. We've all heard that 8 glasses of water each day is best. But the truth is, how much water you need varies.

According to The Mayo Clinic, they recommend men a total of 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluid each day. For women, they suggest 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluid each day, and pregnant and breastfeeding women should drink more.

It also depends on your environment. If you're outside on a hot day or doing something that makes you sweat a lot, you'll need to drink more fluids to stay hydrated. About 50% to 70% of your body weight is made of water. Our bodies depend on water to survive.

A lack of water can lead to dehydration–even mild dehydration can drain your energy and make you tired. Drinking water isn't the only way to stay hydrated. In fact, many foods that are most likely on your grocery list contain high water content. So much produce is over 90% water! So, eating your water can help boost your water intake and stop you from counting glasses of water.

Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Krystal Hammett shares some water-rich foods to keep us healthy and hydrated.

HYDRATING FRUITS:

Watermelon (92% water content)

Strawberries (91% water content)

Grapefruit (88% water content)

Cantaloupe (90% water content)

Peaches (89% water content)

Oranges (88% water content)

Tomatoes yes, tomatoes are actually a fruit! (94% water content)

HYDRATING VEGGIES:

Cucumber (95% water content)

Celery (95% water content)

Bell Peppers (92% water content)

Lettuce (96% water content)

Zucchini (94% water content)

Cauliflower (92% water content)

Cabbage (92% water content)