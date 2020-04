Amitha Verma demonstrates how to make a tablescape with what you have at home.

HOUSTON — This Easter will be spent enjoying family at home. If you can't get to the store to stock up on decorations for your Easter table setting, use what you already have.

Amitha Verma of Village Antiques showed us how to make an easy Easter tablescape with what you have at home.

For more on Amitha Verma, log on to AmithaVerma.com.

For more on Village Antiques, log on to VillageAntiques.net.