Earth Day Products with Dawn McCarthy

Blogger and Lifestyle Advisor, Dawn McCarthy, shows Great Day Houston her favorite Earth-friendly products.

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy, visit dawnscorner.com

For more information on the products mentioned in this video, click through below.

When the Sun Met the Moon - a sweet love story about the time the Sun fell in love with the Moon. All proceeds from book sales have supported and continue to support charities like: Wildlife Warriors, World Central Kitchen for Coronavirus relief (USA) and Hands On Hong Kong (HK).

G.O.A.T. Fuel ("greatest of all time") - created by NFL Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice and his daughter, Jaqui Rice.

Bri On Brows - Eyelash Nectar promotes the appearance of thicker-looking lashes.

Tough as a Mother Tribe - signature gemstone and custom initial necklaces .