Richard Amagwala, Staff Attorney at the Earl Carl Institute, is offering free legal assistance to help you stay in your home.

HOUSTON — The Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law's Earl Carl Institute for Legal & Social Policy is providing FREE legal assistance to help you stay in your home. The "Eviction: Know Your Rights" Initiative is aimed at connecting you to the legal advice and defense you need to fight back. Call 713-313-1158 to request assistance or go to their website here.