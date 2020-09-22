HOUSTON — The Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law's Earl Carl Institute for Legal & Social Policy is providing FREE legal assistance to help you stay in your home. The "Eviction: Know Your Rights" Initiative is aimed at connecting you to the legal advice and defense you need to fight back. Call 713-313-1158 to request assistance or go to their website here.
Earl Carl Institute
Richard Amagwala, Staff Attorney at the Earl Carl Institute, is offering free legal assistance to help you stay in your home.