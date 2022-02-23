x
Dr. Ruth Cummings, a child of the Civil Rights Movement

Dr. Ruth Cummings recalls her time growing up in Selma, Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement

HOUSTON — Dr. Ruth Cummings was 13 years old during the Selma to Montgomery marches of 1965. Her family lived a mile from the Edmund Pettus Bridge, which garnered national attention on the first day of the marches when state and local lawmen attacked protesters on what became known as "Bloody Sunday". She shared her memories of that time with Deborah Duncan and Great Day Houston.

