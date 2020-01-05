Dr. Raza Pasha on how to gain control of the Coronavirus

Dr. Raza Pasha discusses how we move forward in a world with COVID-19

HOUSTON — Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, what do we need to know to stay healthy?

Dr. Raza Pasha from Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center talked with Deborah Duncan about how we move forward as a society.

Ninety-six percent of people who have had COVID-19 get through it just fine. Dr. Pasha believes we need healthy individuals out engaging with each other in a safe way. It's a form of herd immunity that will build up a population of healthy folks who are exposed. Those who are the most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with co-morbidities, will be able to stay home in order to be protected.

In order to stay healthy, Dr. Pasha says to focus on keeping your immune system in its best possible state:

Eat healthy and be sure to maintain your micronutrient requirements, especially Vitamins C, B12, D, E, Zinc and Selenium.

Get plenty of exercise, which has been shown to improve immune function.

Sleep well.

Manage your stress with meditation, yoga or any spiritual exercise that keeps your mental healthy strong. Take advantage of virtual counseling, if needed.

Control your allergies and sinus issues.

Manage your co-morbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease or a lung condition. COVID-19 takes advantage of those who have health conditions that are not controlled.

For more information on Dr. Raza Pasha or the Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center, log on to PashaMD.com or call 713-523-8800.