Dr. Kathy Reichs talks about her latest Temperance Brennan novel and producing the TV Show "Bones"

Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Kathy Reichs created the character Temperance Brennan for novels and television

HOUSTON — Dr. Kathy Reichs is a forensic anthropologist who used her years in the lab and academia to eventually create the popular character, Temperance Brennan. Tempe is based on the life and works of Kathy, and has spanned 19th novels, including the newest release, "A Conspiracy Of Bones."

Dr. Temperance Brennan also became the lead character in the Fox TV show "Bones," that Kathy was a producer and script supervisor for, one of the most popular and long-running shows in the network's history.