Dr. Jackie Walters discusses her new book "The Queen V"

The "Married to Medicine" star educates and empowers women in this new book

HOUSTON — Growing up in a small town in Mississippi, Dr. Jackie Walters says feminine health and sexuality weren't discussed. This inspired her to go into medicine to help educate, inspired and uplift women.

Dr. Jackie now works as an OBGYN and stars on the popular Bravo series "Married to Medicine". She talked with Deborah Duncan about her new book "The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy and Down There Health Care".

To order "The Queen V", click here.

Dr. Jackie also is a two-time breast cancer survivor and inspires women through her 50 Shades of Pink Foundation. For more on this foundation, click here.