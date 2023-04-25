Dr. Ian Smith's new book "The Met Flex Diet"

"Dr. Ian Smith's recently released book WOLF POINT is a follow-up to his wildly popular THE UNSPOKEN a new series featuring Chicago-based Private Investigator Ashe Cayne. His previous novels are The Ancient Nine and The Blackbird Papers. Amongst his nonfiction books, his recent FAST Burn, Clean & Lean and The Clean 20, instantly hit the NY Times bestsellers list and join the wildly popular SHRED Series which was a #1 New York Times bestseller. He is the author of 21 books with millions of copies in print. Dr. Ian served two terms on the President's Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition under President Barack Obama."