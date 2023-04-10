Veterinarians from Cy-Fair Animal Hospital cover the most common reasons pets visit the vet.

HOUSTON — When we talk about being well, most of us focus on human health... But our pets fall in that category too.

Dr. Diarra Blue and Dr. Bianca Kirkland from Cy-Fair Animal Hospital joined Great Day Houston to discuss the most common reasons pets might need to visit the vet.

Dr. Kirkland was recently named as the primary practicing veterinarian and part-owner at a PetSmart Veterinary Services Hospital that will be powered by Cy-Fair Animal Hospital. The hospital will have a Grand Opening this Saturday (10/7) from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at 8380 Westheimer Rd.

Houstonians are invited to meet the staff and enjoy food, photo ops, prizes, and giveaways.

Dr. Blue, Dr. Lavigne, and Dr. Ross from "The Vet Life" will be in attendance along with Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan.