Dr. David Ellent talks increasing rates of colon cancer and breast cancer

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

HOUSTON — Genesis Medical Group is a multi-specialty group of 50+ highly qualified health care professionals with locations all across Houston. The CEO of Genesis Medical Group, Dr. David Ellent, stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss the importance of preventative healthcare.

To learn more about Genesis Medical Group or to book an appointment, visit their website genesisdoctors.com or call 281-440-5300.

The first 30 callers will receive a mammogram for $125 (cash price).