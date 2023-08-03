Don't miss your chance to see Kenny Loggins in his "This Is It" Tour

Grammy-Award Winning singer & songwriter, Kenny Loggins, talks about his career journey and "This Is It" Tour.

HOUSTON — At around 7-years-old, Kenny Loggins, watched his older brothers struggle with something that seemed to come natural to him, writing songs. He made a lifelong, award winning career out of it. His talent made him the king of movie soundtracks and his voice created timeless songs we still love today.

Kenny Loggins will be in concert Thursday, August 3, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Great Day Houston, Deborah Duncan, got to caught up with him just before he got to Houston. This might be your last chance to see him live because as Kenny told us, as far as his world tours go... "This Is It."

For tickets to see Kenny Loggins on his "This Is It" Tour on Thursday (8/3) at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, click here.

To take a look at other tour dates, visit kennyloggins.com.