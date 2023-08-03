Don't miss your chance to see Kenny Loggins in his "This Is It" Tour

HOUSTON — At around 7-years-old, Kenny Loggins, watched his older brothers struggle with something that seemed to come natural to him, writing songs. He made a lifelong, award winning career out of it. His talent made him the king of movie soundtracks and his voice created timeless songs we still love today.
Kenny Loggins will be in concert Thursday, August 3, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Great Day Houston, Deborah Duncan, got to caught up with him just before he got to Houston. This might be your last chance to see him live because as Kenny told us, as far as his world tours go... "This Is It."
"Kenny Loggins' remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He's had smash hits on Hollywood's favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and found his way into children's hearts while bringing his soulful, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a stunning variety of genres. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled, and it's been a part of his life as long as he can remember."