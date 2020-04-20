HOUSTON — The United Way and Greater Houston Community Foundation have teamed up to create the GREATER HOUSTON COVID-19 RECOVERY FUND. Formed to respond to sudden severe financial hardships by vulnerable families, donations are used for urgent basic needs like food, shelter and healthcare. To donate and help those in the community who need it most, log on to GreaterHoustonRecovery.org or test 'WEHELP" to 41444.

You can also always call the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE, which operates 24/7. The United Way is there at the other end of 211 to help when you don't know where else to turn. For more information, log on to unitedwayhouston.org or www.211Texas.org

This content sponsored by United Way Of Greater Houston