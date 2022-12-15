DocFest: Helping the next generation of performing artists

HOUSTON — DocFest was created in 2013 by Chris Walker and Ashley (Tamar) Davis, both alumni of Houston's Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA), to honor the career of Robert "Doc" Morgan, HSPVA Director of Jazz Studies (1976 – 1999) and music department chair (1978 – 1992). Under Dr. Morgan's guidance, the HSPVA jazz program became internationally known as an exceptional model for the successful training of young jazz aspirants, a reputation continuing today under the supervision of Warren Sneed, himself an HSPVA alumnus. Many alumni are currently enjoying significant international success, including pianist/composer Jason Moran (recipient of a 2010 MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant") and pianist/composer Robert Glasper (recipient of four Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award).