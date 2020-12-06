Director Judd Apatow discusses his career and new movie, "The King of Staten Island"

"The King of Staten Island" starring Pete Davidson is available today on demand

HOUSTON — Judd Apatow has written, directed and produced some of the most entertaining comedy since the early 1990s. From TV shows like "The Ben Stiller Show" and "The Larry Sanders Show" to "Freaks and Geeks" and "Girls" and movies like "Anchorman," "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Bridesmaids" and "The Big Sick."

His latest film was a semi-autobiographical treatment by "Saturday Night Live" member Pete Davidson, based on his losing his firefighter father at a young age. Judd Apatow further developed the script and together they've created a magnificent movie that Rotten Tomatoes says is his "best film in a decade."