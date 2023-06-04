Director Darren Aronofsky looks back at his career and share the inspiration behind his new book, "Monster Club"

Academy Award-Winning director and screenwriter, Darren Aronofsky recently published his debut novel, "Monster Club."

HOUSTON — Darren Aronofsky is best known for his work on films like "The Whale," "Black Swan," "Requiem for a Dream" and "Mother!". However, the Academy Award-Winning director and screenwriter is stepping away from the film set for his latest project.

Aronofsky teamed up with his screenwriting partner, Ari Handel, to write their debut novel, "Monster Club."

Inspired by his childhood on Coney Island, the children's novel is the first in an action-packed series about growing up and facing your monsters.

"Like almost everything in eleven-year-old Eric "Doodles" King's life, King's Wonderland—the amusement park his great-great grandfather founded—was seriously damaged when a hurricane hit his beloved Coney Island neighborhood. Now hungry property developers are circling the wreckage of the once-awesome King's Wonderland, and Eric's family is falling apart from the threat of losing it all.

If it weren't for Monster Club—the epic roleplaying game that Eric and his friends created—Eric's life would be pretty terrible. Drawing his favorite monster battling with his best friends' creations is the one thing that still gets Eric excited. So when his friends start to think of Monster Club as a kid's game and get more interested in other things, Eric just can't deal. But then Eric happens across a long-lost vial of magic ink that brings their monster drawings to life, and suddenly, Monster Club isn't just for fun anymore.

The monsters Eric and his friends created are wreaking havoc across Coney, and it's on the Monster Club to save their city, the amusement park, and maybe, just maybe, Eric's family, too. It's a hilarious, heartfelt adventure from the creative minds of Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel that fans of Last Kids on Earth and Spy School are sure to love."