"Dinner With the President: Food, Politics and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House"

"DINNER WITH THE PRESIDENT is a narrative history of American food and food policy, told through the stories of twenty-six presidents -- from George Washington's troops starving at Valley Forge in the winter of 1777 to Trump's steaks with ketchup and Biden's chocolate chip ice cream in the 2020s. That narrative arc tells us a lot about our presidents, the evolution of the American diet, and the modernization of the country.

This is a book about the politics of food and the food of politics. What our leaders eat, who prepares it, and the context of his dinners send out one set of signals; his food policies send a different set of signals. Taken together, these messages touch on everything from personal health to local politics, global diplomacy, climate change, war, class, gender, race, religion, and the like. Every meal, every bite, has consequences at the White House -- some intended and some not."