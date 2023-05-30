Detect, prevent and report Medicare fraud with Texas Senior Medicare Patrol

Diane Nguyen and Dorian Dotson discuss the importance of helping seniors avoid Medicare fraud.

HOUSTON — Texas Senior Medicare Patrol has a free, confidential hotline for you to call if you believe you suspect Medicare fraud.

Call (888) 341-6187 or visit TexasSMP.org for more information and to begin the volunteer application process.

It's estimated that around $65 billion dollars a year is stolen through Medicare fraud, which means seniors lose out on quality healthcare. Texas Senior Medicare Patrol works to help beneficiaries recognize fraud and recapture the services they deserve.