Detect, prevent and report Medicare fraud with Texas Senior Medicare Patrol

HOUSTON — Texas Senior Medicare Patrol has a free, confidential hotline for you to call if you believe you suspect Medicare fraud.
Call (888) 341-6187 or visit TexasSMP.org for more information and to begin the volunteer application process.
It's estimated that around $65 billion dollars a year is stolen through Medicare fraud, which means seniors lose out on quality healthcare. Texas Senior Medicare Patrol works to help beneficiaries recognize fraud and recapture the services they deserve.
This content sponsored by Texas Senior Medicare Patrol