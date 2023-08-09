Destination Houston: The Rothko Chapel

The Rothko Chapel showcases the intersection of art and spirituality.

HOUSTON — Whether you’re new to Houston or have lived here for many years, there are lots of hidden gems to discover around our city. One of those places is known around the world but might be new to you. It highlights our sense of purpose, art, and architecture. In this latest episode of "Destination Houston," Great Day producers Emma Ross and Keirra Ewah visited The Rothko Chapel.

Tucked away in a beautiful area of Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, The Rothko Chapel is situated between the University of St. Thomas and the Menil Collection. The Chapel was founded by John and Dominique de Menil and serves as a place of both spiritual reflection and a work of major modern art.

The de Menils created the space with celebrated abstract artist, Mark Rothko, who envisioned the chapel as a sanctuary for meditation, reflection, and inspiration. Rothko was heavily involved with every aspect of the building design from the geometric shape to the specific lighting. Fourteen of Rothko’s paintings make up the heart of the Chapel. These art pieces, known as the "Rothko Panels," are a series of dark, abstract canvases that invite viewers into the painting. Visitors can immerse themselves in both the art and the spiritual environment, making each visit a unique transformative experience.

The de Menils wanted the Chapel to serve as both a holy place and a gathering center for the community. The Chapel hosts regular programs that address social justice issues, foster dialogue, and spark positive change.

The Rothko Chapel is a powerful example of Houston’s rich cultural heritage and is well worth a visit.

The Rothko Chapel

3900 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006

(713) 524-9839

Tuesday - Sunday