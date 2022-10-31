Destination Houston: La Carafe

HOUSTON — The building at 813 Congress Ave. has been part of Houston's history since the mid-1800s. Originally built in Old Market Square downtown, the building was first home to the Kennedy Bakery in 1860. It later served as a drug store and pony express before becoming La Carafe in the latter half of the 19th Century.
The haunt draws in a variety of patrons. Regulars enjoying a beer or wine can mingle with visitors hoping to get a glimpse of one of the bar's rumored ghosts.
La Carafe bartender, Mike James, and Toni Silva, a regular since 1978, explain what makes the bar so special to Houston.
813 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002
713-229-9399