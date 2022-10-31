x
Great Day Houston

Destination Houston: La Carafe

Said to be one of Houston's most haunted bars, La Carafe is Houston's oldest commercial building.

HOUSTON — The building at 813 Congress Ave. has been part of Houston's history since the mid-1800s. Originally built in Old Market Square downtown, the building was first home to the Kennedy Bakery in 1860. It later served as a drug store and pony express before becoming La Carafe in the latter half of the 19th Century. 

The haunt draws in a variety of patrons. Regulars enjoying a beer or wine can mingle with visitors hoping to get a glimpse of one of the bar's rumored ghosts. 

La Carafe bartender, Mike James, and Toni Silva, a regular since 1978, explain what makes the bar so special to Houston. 

For more information on La Carafe and its history, click here.

La Carafe

813 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002

713-229-9399

