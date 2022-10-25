"Delicious Gatherings"

Tara Teaspoon muses on her lifelong love of being in the kitchen and her new recipe book.

HOUSTON — Tara Bench (aka Tara Teaspoon) brings her latest recipe book with beautiful photos, elevated-but-attainable dishes and perfect ideas for getting together with those you love around the dinner table. For more information, visit TaraTeaspoon.com.

FAMILY BREAKFAST TURNOVER RECIPE

SERVES 4 TO 6

HANDS-ON TIME 25 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME 1 HOUR 20 MINUTES

It is so easy to fill flaky puff pastry with a mixture of sautéed mushrooms, cheesy eggs, and ham for a terrific family-style breakfast. Slices of this savory turnover are perfect served with fresh fruit or a bowl of hot cereal. Make a few if you are serving a crowd or sharing on a brunch buffet, or make one for your family on a holiday morning.

Play around with your own combos for the filling—try different cheeses, vegetables, and herbs.

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups (8 ounce package) sliced

mushrooms

1 teaspoon thyme leaves (or ½

teaspoon dried)

2 large eggs, divided

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup (4 ounces) grated Fontina

cheese

1 sheet puff pastry from a 17-ounce

box, thawed if frozen

4 ounces sliced Black Forest ham

1. In a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Add thyme. Set aside.

2. Heat oven to 375.F with rack in the lower third. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

3. In a bowl, mix together 1 egg, salt, pepper, and cheese.

4. On a floured work surface, roll pastry sheet into an 11-by-11-inch square. Place it on the prepared baking sheet. On half the dough, layer half the ham, leaving a 1-inch border. Add mushrooms, egg mixture, and another layer of ham.

5. Beat remaining egg. Brush border of pastry with some of the beaten egg. Fold dough over filling and press to seal edges. Use fork tines to make a design if desired. If pastry is room temperature, chill 20 minutes or freeze 10 minutes. If it is cool, skip that step and move on to baking.

6. Trim edges if necessary and brush entire pastry with some of the remaining beaten egg. Cut 3 vents on top of pastry. Bake, rotating once, until crust is golden brown and puffed, 35 to 40 minutes.