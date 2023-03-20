Debt Consolidation in Houston with Debt Relief Plans by Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief

Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief is 100% veteran-owned, highly rated, and has been helping Texans get out of debt for over 20 years.

A total of 35 percent of Americans carry credit card debt from month to month, according to Bankrate. The high percentage stems from credit card debt reaching a record $930.6 billion at the end of 2022, as the consumer data giant TransUnion reported. Many Texans are left wondering how to handle very high debt. Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief says the typical Texans family they are helping is often carrying $50,000 or more of high-interest credit card debt and personal loans. Fortunately, there are options to consider when dealing with this type of debt.

Texans with good credit scores and low debt-to-income ratios may be able to consolidate their high-interest credit cards into a lower-interest-rate debt consolidation loan. These loans are usually a fixed rate and will not increase if the fed decides to continue rate hikes. Your bank or credit union may offer you a loan that works for you, or you can use a platform to shop for the best rates and terms.

Credit counseling programs can reduce interest rates without needing a new loan. These are hardship programs, and you cannot continue charging on your enrolled cards. If your creditors are eligible, you make one payment to the credit counselor, who distributes the money monthly to your creditors. The time frame to pay off the debt can be cut down substantially, and the monthly cost could be lower compared to making minimum payments.

Debt relief using a debt settlement or debt negotiation plan is another type of hardship plan for those who need more relief than credit counseling can provide. As a hardship program, it will negatively impact your credit score unless you are already in delinquent status. However, the benefit is you may be able to resolve all of your debt in as little as 24 to 48 months. The payments can sometimes be less than half compared to making minimum payments, which could free up cash flow to pay for other obligations without relying on credit. Also, once you successfully complete the program with all debt settled at a zero balance, your debt-to-income ratio will improve. With the right steps, you can quickly start building your credit score.

Bankruptcy is another option. While many Texans want to avoid it, if you qualify for a chapter 7, you may be able to discharge your debt in just a few short months. Some people do not qualify for a chapter 7, leaving their only bankruptcy option to be a chapter 13 due to their income or assets. Any Texas resident considering bankruptcy should speak to a qualified Texas Bankruptcy Attorney. Some people will compare chapter 13 to debt settlement since the savings can be higher with debt settlement in some cases but not others. Another consideration is that debt settlement is not bankruptcy.

Debt Redemption Texas Debt Relief is a 100% veteran-owned and Texas-based company that has been helping Texans with solutions to overwhelming debt for 20 years. Solutions include their affiliate platform to shop debt consolidation loans, credit counseling resources, and their Texas Debt Relief program, which is offered exclusively to Texans with up to 40% lower fees than out-of-state debt relief providers. They also have a special arrangement with a Houston area bankruptcy law firm if you would like to compare bankruptcy to their non-bankruptcy solutions. Consultations are free with no obligation.

Click on the BBB logo at debtredemption.com to read their client reviews, or call 800-971-4060 to speak to a Texas Debt Specialist.