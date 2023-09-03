Debt consolidation and debt relief helps Houston residents manage rising interest rates

Affordable Debt Consolidation is 100% veteran-owned, highly rated, and has been helping Texans get out of debt for 20 years.

If you struggle with $30,000 to $100,000 or more of credit card debt or personal loans, call affordable debt consolidation at 800-816-1003 or visit affordabledebtconsolidation.com/khou for a free no-obligation consultation with a Texas debt specialist. Learn about your options to resolve debt, including their Texas debt relief service, which is up to 40% less than most out-of-state debt relief companies. Again, call affordable debt consolidation now and ask about their lowest-fee guarantee at 800-816-1003 or visit their website.

Forbes reports the average credit card interest rate has reached 23.77%. As Americans carry more credit card debt than ever, 986 billion, according to the New York Fed, it is no surprise that many Texans are looking for solutions to rising interest and payments. Additional rate hikes are expected in the coming months, which will further stress many Texas families. Affordable Debt Consolidation, headquartered in Texas, specializes in solutions exclusively for Texans struggling with $30,000 to over $100,000 of credit card debt or high-interest personal loans.

The first solution to consider is a debt consolidation loan. Affordable Debt Consolidation offers Houston residents an affiliate platform of lenders to help them shop for the best loan. Locking in a low-interest loan to pay off high-interest credit card debt could save you money monthly and protect you from future interest rate hikes.

Credit counseling debt management plans are another option to resolve credit card debt without a new loan. After hiring a licensed credit counseling agency, your lenders usually agree to lower your interest. These plans also allow you to make one monthly payment to the credit counselor, and the money is distributed to your enrolled creditors. This is an effective way for many people to save money monthly while resolving the debt faster than making high-interest minimum payments. Credit counseling is a hardship plan, so after enrollment, you can no longer make additional charges on your enrolled credit cards. Naturally, this would contradict your goal to eliminate debt.

Debt negotiation or debt settlement is another option for those who want to avoid bankruptcy while saving as much money as possible. Rather than making monthly payments to your creditors, your debts are negotiated and settled one at a time during a delinquent status. Through negotiation, your creditors will typically forgive a large portion of your balance. In many cases, it is possible to have a program payment that is less than half compared to minimum payments, and you may be able to resolve the debt in as little as 24 to 48 months.

If you are currently paying your debt on time, your credit will be negatively impacted. If you are delinquent or feel that you will fall behind, the savings may be well worth any credit rating negative impact since it is relatively easy to rebuild credit once the debt is resolved. If you are having difficulty paying the debt you currently owe, consider if you need more credit. Non-predatory lenders usually shy away from applicants with a high debt-to-income ratio. If you have significant credit card debt, saving several hundred a month, or in some cases, savings thousands a month, should allow you to set aside money for living expenses. With any option that you choose, once you are out of debt, you should consider investing and earning interest rather than paying interest. You can always get a good credit score back, but you will never recover money lost to interest payments.

You might be less concerned with what lending institution provides you with a debt consolidation loan as long as the lender offers you the best terms. While there may be some differences in the quality of services you receive from credit counseling companies, debt settlement is a much different service that requires ongoing effort on behalf of the company you hire. Your success is highly dependent on the quality of services that you provide. Be wary of companies advertising on the internet, as some are "lead generation companies" that may sell your information to an expensive out-of-state debt relief company. The majority of out-of-state debt relief companies charge Texans high settlement fees. Affordable Debt Consolidation's Texas Debt Relief program provides Texas residents with up to 40% lower settlement fees than most out-of-state firms.

If you struggle with $30,000 to over $100,000 of debt, you may utilize an option to compare bankruptcy to non-bankruptcy options. Affordable Debt Consolidation can make this a convenient process through a special arrangement with a highly-rated Houston area bankruptcy law firm providing you a consultation with no cost or obligation.

Affordable Debt Consolidation is 100% veteran-owned, Texas headquartered, and exclusively serves Texans. Click on the Better Business Bureau logo at affordabledebtconsolidation.com to read their client reviews, or call 800-816-1003 to speak to a Texas Debt Specialist and ask about their lowest debt relief fee guarantee.