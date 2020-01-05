Dawn McCarthy's gift ideas for Mother's Day

Dawn McCarthy has the perfect gift ideas – just in time for Mother's Day

HOUSTON — Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, shared some great gift ideas any mom will love this Mother's Day. For more information, click through below:

OLAY REGENERIST WHIP SPF 25 - Give Mom the gift of Beauty with Olay this Mother's Day. Sun care is self-care and wearing Olay SPF daily is a small way to take care of yourself, and your skin's health and appearance. Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is a face moisturizer with a light-as-air finish that leaves a matte finish that works best for normal, oily and combination skin. It delivers active ingredients such as Vitamin B3 and peptides into skin to hydrate and improve skin elasticity and firmness. Available nationwide or on olay.com.

SAVE THE GIRLS TOUCH SCREEN PURSE-

Give Mom the Gift of Fashion. Keep your phone germ free with a Save The Girls Touch Screen Purse - It prevents you from setting your device on exposed surfaces. The purse has been designed to allow you to make calls, text and receive all while keeping your phone germ free. They have an array of styles and some that hold your glasses too. Mashable reports that every square inch of your phone has around 25,000 germs- something to think about the next time your press your phone against your face or make a call. These purses are price friendly ranging from $10-$55.00 and what price can you really put on piece of mind. For Mother's Day they will be offering free shipping. Go to savethegirls.com.

DRINKWORKS HOME BAR by Keurig - Want to give Mom the gift that gives all year long, and you don't have to leave the comfort of home? The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® and new Brunch cocktail collection is the perfect gift for Mom-featuring a Mimosa, Peach Bellini, Rise 'n Shine Margarita, and Midday Martini. These drinks are all made with premium spirits, real flavors and natural ingredients. For those of us with less space in our homes to host a bar-this is the perfect solution and now at the perfect price. The Drinkworks Home Bar is $100 off (discounted to $199) from April 27-May 10. Just go to drink.works/mothersday.

BUSHWICK KITCHEN GIFT SETS (featuring Bees Knees Honey Trio, Weak Knees Sriracha trio and Trees Knees Maple Trio) – For the Foodie Mom -Bushwick Kitchen is a Brooklyn based sauce company offering unique infusions of honey, maple syrup and sriracha made with thoughtful, beautiful ingredients to inspire cooks of all stages to explore extraordinary flavor found in the simplicity of nature in a bottle. Each set includes a trio of Bushwick Kitchen's premium sauces featuring Bees Knees Honey Trio, Weak Knees Sriracha trio & Trees Knees Maple Trio also included is a custom dish towel and recipe guide to help elevate the flavor of any desired dish. The gift sets are $49.99 & $39.99 perfect price for any Mom or that special friend. Go to bushwickkitchen.com.