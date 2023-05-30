x
Great Day Houston

Dawn McCarthy shares products that will help enhance summer fun

Lifestyle Advisor Dawn McCarthy shares products to make life easier, more refreshing and fun.

HOUSTON — For more information on Lifestyle Advisor Dawn McCarthy, visit her blog - Dawn's Corner.  

  • "Blooming Rose Blasts Off!" by Lauren Piland   
    • A great summer reading book, by Texas native, Lauren Piland. 
    • Follows Rose as she opens herself up to new experiences by learning how to soar with a rocket and engineering school project. 
  • The FootCloud 
    • Silicone adhesive gel cushions make shoes feel soft and comfortable.
    • Patented slim tapered design is the only product on the market that is invisible and works with open strappy high heels and flats. 
  • Martinelli's Apple Juice and Martinelli's Sparkling Cider 
    • For more than 150 years, the Martinelli family has been producing premium sparkling cider and apple juice products. 
    • Made from 100% juice with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. 
  • Pure Wine 
    • Science-backed technology that eliminates histamines and sulfites while enhancing the wine's natural taste
  • Power Pony 
    • A rideable pony, imagined by kids for kids. It is iOS connected, fully interactive, and guaranteed to provide fun, smiles, and laughter on many exciting riding adventures. 
    • Use code HOUSTON for $100 off.

