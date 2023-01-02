x
Great Day Houston

Dating On A Dime: Budget- Friendly Date Ideas

The Hangry Houstonian is helping couples stay connected with these creative date ideas that don't break the bank.

HOUSTON —

Here Are Some Budget-Friendly Date Ideas: 

1. Consider Lunch Instead Of Dinner 

2. Grab A Drink At A Local Cocktail Bar

3. Sofar Sounds: Concerts In Houston 

4. Bookstore Scavenger Hunt 

  • Visit the COOKING section & chose a recipe that you would like to make. 
  • Go to the TRAVEL section and find a picture or information on a place you would like to visit someday.
  • Visit the CHILDREN'S section & find a book that was a favorite when you were a child or that holds a special memory for you… and read them to each other when you meet back up.
  • Visit the JOKE section and pick out a HI-LA-RI-OUS joke to share 
  • Visit the POEM section and find a poem that describes the way you feel about that special person. 

5. "Inspire The Buyer" At Your Local Bookstore

  • Bring Sticky Notes + Pen
  • Couples Find Their Favorite Books 
  • Write Encouraging Notes On Sticky Note & Leave For A Buyer Surprise. 
  • Perfect For First Date Conversation Starters + Can Really Learn From Each Other 

Local Bookstores: Becker's BooksBlue Willow Bookshop, Brazos Bookstore (Veteran Bookshop). 

6. Experience The James Turrell Twilight Epiphany Skyspace

7. Secure Your Love At The Love Lock Bridge 

About The Hangry Houstonian

With over 115,000 followers primarily in the Houston area. @Hangryhoustonian was created to be a guide to find the latest and greatest in Houston. Danielle Dubois was looking for a guide to the city and couldn’t find one so, she became the guide-- showcasing restaurants, bars and brands. Follow Danielle on social media to stay in the loop. 

 

