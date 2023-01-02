Dating On A Dime: Budget- Friendly Date Ideas

HOUSTON —
Here Are Some Budget-Friendly Date Ideas:
1. Consider Lunch Instead Of Dinner
2. Grab A Drink At A Local Cocktail Bar
4. Bookstore Scavenger Hunt
- Visit the COOKING section & chose a recipe that you would like to make.
- Go to the TRAVEL section and find a picture or information on a place you would like to visit someday.
- Visit the CHILDREN'S section & find a book that was a favorite when you were a child or that holds a special memory for you… and read them to each other when you meet back up.
- Visit the JOKE section and pick out a HI-LA-RI-OUS joke to share
- Visit the POEM section and find a poem that describes the way you feel about that special person.
5. "Inspire The Buyer" At Your Local Bookstore
- Bring Sticky Notes + Pen
- Couples Find Their Favorite Books
- Write Encouraging Notes On Sticky Note & Leave For A Buyer Surprise.
- Perfect For First Date Conversation Starters + Can Really Learn From Each Other
Local Bookstores: Becker's Books, Blue Willow Bookshop, Brazos Bookstore (Veteran Bookshop).
7. Secure Your Love At The Love Lock Bridge
About The Hangry Houstonian
With over 115,000 followers primarily in the Houston area. @Hangryhoustonian was created to be a guide to find the latest and greatest in Houston. Danielle Dubois was looking for a guide to the city and couldn’t find one so, she became the guide-- showcasing restaurants, bars and brands. Follow Danielle on social media to stay in the loop.