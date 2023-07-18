Daniel Silva on the inspiration behind his new book, "The Collector"

HOUSTON — New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva has just released his latest novel, "The Collector." The thriller follows Gabriel Allon as he embarks on a search for a stolen art piece connected to a conspiracy that could bring the world to the brink of nuclear war.
Murder by the Book is hosting a virtual event with Daniel Silva this Friday at 7 p.m. For information on the event, click here.
You can also purchase signed copies of "The Collector" in-store.
2342 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 524-8597