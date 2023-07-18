x
Great Day Houston

Daniel Silva on the inspiration behind his new book, "The Collector"

The prolific spy novelist just released his 23rd novel.

HOUSTON — New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva has just released his latest novel, "The Collector."  The thriller follows Gabriel Allon as he embarks on a search for a stolen art piece connected to a conspiracy that could bring the world to the brink of nuclear war. 

Murder by the Book is hosting a virtual event with Daniel Silva this Friday at 7 p.m. For information on the event, click here.  

You can also purchase signed copies of "The Collector" in-store. 

Murder By The Book  

2342 Bissonnet St

Houston, TX 77005

(713) 524-8597

Murder By The Book - Google Maps

