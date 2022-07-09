Dance your way to better health

Legendary entertainer Movin' Melvin Brown shows us that good health is a tap dance away.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Movin' Melvin Brown might as well have been born with a pair of tap shoes. Melvin hasn't stopped moving since his first church performance at age five. A star was born. Movin' Melvin Brown has performed on stage with James Brown, BB King, The Isley Brothers, Lionel Richie, and other great performers.

Today, at age 76, Melvin is still movin'. With a deep passion for health and fitness, Melvin hopes to inspire others to keep movin' through the art of tap dancing.