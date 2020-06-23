x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

programs

Culture of Health-Advancing Together (CHAT)

Aisha Siddiqui, with Culture of Health-Advancing Together (CHAT) is finding new ways of helping immigrant and refugee communities.

HOUSTON — CHAT's mission is to foster the health and well-being of immigrant and refugee communities through education, arts, advocacy, and access to care. They have implemented one-on-one online tutoring sessions as well as acting as a listening ear during this time. CHAT has also been completing weekly Facebook Live streaming sessions including a writing workshop and storytime readings and discussions about mental health from CHAT founder, Dr. Aisha Siddiqui. 

For monetary donations or to learn more, click the links below.

Website: chattx.org 

Phone: 713-247-9764

Address: 6711 Hornwood #245, Houston, TX 77074