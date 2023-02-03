Crumbville, TX Bakery makes Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2023

Crumbville, TX Bakery offers Stuffedcups, cookies and brownies, with vegan options. Owner & baker, Ella Russell, shares "a baked on smile in every bite."

Ella Russell's Crumbville, TX is located in Houston's historic Third Ward. The bakery is a place where the community can meet up and chat over cookies, brownies and Stuffedcups.

Stuffedcups are moist cupcakes filled with either cheesecake, cookies or other treats, they are very popular. Some cookie flavors she offers have some fun names like Peachy Cob-a-licious, Key-Loco, and Mayniac Munch.

Russell is a fan of underground Hip-Hop. She once got to bake some treats for one of her favorite rappers, J. Cole and now she has a cookie named after him, "Cole World." Other cookies are named, "Chance The Cookie" (after Chance The Rapper) and "Cookie Minaj" (after Nicki Minaj).

To learn more or to make an order, visit crumbvilletx.com.