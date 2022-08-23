Critically-acclaimed Texas author Taylor Moore discusses his new book, "Firestorm"

HOUSTON — Taylor Moore will be doing a Q&A and signing in Houston at Murder by the Book (2343 Bissonet), Saturday, August 27th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The second in the "Garret Kohl" series, "Firestorm" finds an international energy consortium has taken over for the previous oil and gas company that once had the subsurface rights has plans to mine for rare earth minerals. Garrett soon learns that not only do they plan to destroy the land that he loves, they have sinister motives with national security implications.