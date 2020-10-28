HOUSTON — Credit Coalition provides financial and homebuyer counseling and education, foreclosure intervention counseling, reverse mortgage counseling, financial coaching and outreach services to all segments of the community, especially the low and moderate income, who seek information and assistance in entering or re-entering the credit mainstream.

2020 is the organization's 29th year of providing their "Fundamentals of Good Credit" Class to the Houston area. Since mid-March of this year, due to COVID-19, all of the programs and services moved from in-person to the Zoom Virtual Class Meeting format or by telephone.