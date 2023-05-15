Create your own custom rug at Habibi Bazaar

Pamela El Gergi keeps her Armenian-Lebanese culture very close to her heart, and gives it a modern twist with her rug tufting workshop, Habibi Bazaar.

HOUSTON — Pamela El Gergi has always been interested in fashion surrounding her Southwest Asian identity. But as a child of immigrants she was always told to pursue a career in the medical field. Pamela earned her degree in Psychology and Neuroscience and began working in neuroscience clinical research. During the pandemic she was laid off.

Pamela began using her time off to really explore her creative side. She was inspired by Oriental rugs, and began learning how to make her own. After she perfected the craft, she soon realized she wanted to help others learn how to make rugs as well.

Habibi comes from the Arabic word "hobb," which means "love" and translates to my love, my darling, or my sweetie. Bazaar is an Arabic word for "shop" or "market."

The Habibi Bazaar rug tufting workshop allows you to make a completely custom rug (outside of private events - which rugs are chosen from a catalog). They have beginner guidelines for how people should select their own custom images in order for them to complete it within 6 hours.

To join a rug tufting workshop, visit habibibazaar.com.