x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Cozy, comfortable furniture designed for your space and made in Houston

At Living Designs Furniture, they hand-make furniture designed to fit any room in your home at a price you can afford because they make it locally.

More Videos

Living Designs Furniture has extended their Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers.

Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery.

Visit their all-new showroom at 4619 Navigation Boulevard, or check out their photos on Instagram @livingdesignsfurniture. 

 You can also give them a call at 713-921-5098.

This content sponsored by: Living Designs Furniture

Before You Leave, Check This Out